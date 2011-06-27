2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$382,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|755 hp @ 7,500 rpm
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|MSO Themes - Strata Painted Livery
|+$85,480
|MSO Themes - Dyad Painted Livery
|+$72,270
|Track Brake Upgrade
|+$18,030
|MSO Themes - Dyad Alternate Painted Livery
|+$72,270
|MSO Black Pack
|+$18,170
|MSO Themes - Geohex Alternate Painted Livery
|+$52,290
|MSO Themes - Geohex Painted Livery
|+$52,290
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3
|+$4,860
|Stealth Pack
|+$1,820
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2
|+$22,340
|In-Car Entertainment
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|MSO Bespoke - Colored 12 O'Clock Steering Wheel Marker
|+$3,400
|MSO Bespoke - Embossed/Debossed Headrests w/'MSO' Logo
|+$1,830
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Trim w/LT Branding
|+$4,370
|MSO Bespoke - Painted Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills
|+$2,560
|MSO Bespoke - Printed Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills
|+$2,240
|MSO Bespoke - Tinted Finish To All Interior Carbon Fiber Options Selected
|+$8,490
|MSO Bespoke - Gloss Finish To All Interior Carbon Fiber Options Selected
|+$7,500
|MSO Bespoke - Embroidered Headrests w/'765LT' And 'MSO' Logos
|+$1,690
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Ignition Key
|+$1,180
|MSO Defined - Ignition Key
|+$480
|Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|+$7,580
|Electric & Heated Memory Seats
|yes
|Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Stripe
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Alcantara Steering Wheel
|+$4,310
|Hinged Door Stowage Pocket
|+$850
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Cameras
|+$1,700
|Center Console w/Lockable Bin
|+$1,520
|MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Premium Leather
|+$19,200
|Homelink System
|+$390
|MSO Bespoke - Anodized Accelerator Pedal (Alternative Colors)
|+$1,610
|MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Nappa Leather
|+$12,800
|Black Leather Steering Wheel
|+$660
|Carbon Fiber Satin Finish Sill Trim
|+$3,370
|Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Components
|+$2,860
|Ashtray
|+$80
|MSO Bespoke - Engraved Logos on Accelerator Pedal
|+$1,610
|MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Alcantara
|+$10,500
|Air Conditioning
|yes
|By McLaren - Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Air Vents
|+$4,240
|By McLaren - Alcantara Interior w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Satin Finish Steering Wheel
|+$4,310
|Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System
|yes
|McLaren 4 Speaker Audio System
|yes
|Electric Steering Column
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Upper Trim
|+$6,790
|MSO Bespoke - Bespoke Contrast Stitch Applied To All Decorative Stitch Lines
|+$5,200
|MSO Defined - Seat Belts
|+$360
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|alcantara
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Body Color Front Fenders w/Gloss Carbon Fiber Louvers
|yes
|Gloss Black Wheel Finish
|yes
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoiler
|+$9,350
|Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|MSO Bespoke - 24 Carat Gold Engine Bay Heatshield
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridge
|+$8,240
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms
|+$2,620
|LT 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels
|+$4,250
|Elite Paint
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Body Panels
|+$36,340
|Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|+$9,410
|MSO Bespoke - Pinstriped Wheel Edge
|+$3,040
|MSO Defined Paint
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hood
|+$6,910
|MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint
|+$12,750
|Exterior Paint w/Satin Finish
|+$26,720
|MSO Bespoke - Color Matched Brake Calipers
|+$10,240
|MSO Bespoke - Caliper Colors
|+$5,760
|MSO Bespoke - Tinted Finish To All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options Selected
|+$8,040
|MSO Bespoke - Satin Finish To All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options Selected
|+$9,220
|Lithium-Ion Vehicle Battery Charger
|+$260
|MSO Bespoke - Personalized Dedication Plate
|+$2,560
|MSO Bespoke - Single Color Painted/Tinted Ignition Keys
|+$840
|Branded Car Cover
|+$730
|MSO Defined - Lightweight Front Badge
|+$1,520
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Body Color Hood
|+$6,910
|Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Outer
|+$2,860
|Glazed Electrochromic Retractable Hard Top Roof
|+$9,090
|Carbon Fiber Front License Plate Bracket
|+$2,120
|MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Tinted Satin Finish
|+$230,360
|MSO Bespoke - Contrast Painted Wheel Barrel
|+$6,080
|Colored Brake Calipers w/Printed McLaren Logo
|yes
|Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tires
|yes
|MSO Clubsport Pack
|+$26,820
|Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakes
|+$2,860
|MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Satin Finish
|+$179,170
|MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Tinted Gloss Finish
|+$204,760
|MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Gloss Finish
|+$153,570
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Tonneau Cover
|+$9,090
|Carbon Fiber Side Skirts
|+$9,670
|Carbon Fiber Diffuser
|+$9,410
|Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumper
|+$7,250
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|3,060 lbs.
|Height
|47.0 in.
|Length
|181.1 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.1 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
