2022 McLaren 765LT Spider Specs & Features

More about the 2022 765LT Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$382,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower755 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
MSO Themes - Strata Painted Livery +$85,480
MSO Themes - Dyad Painted Livery +$72,270
Track Brake Upgrade +$18,030
MSO Themes - Dyad Alternate Painted Livery +$72,270
MSO Black Pack +$18,170
MSO Themes - Geohex Alternate Painted Livery +$52,290
MSO Themes - Geohex Painted Livery +$52,290
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3 +$4,860
Stealth Pack +$1,820
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2 +$22,340
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
MSO Bespoke - Colored 12 O'Clock Steering Wheel Marker +$3,400
MSO Bespoke - Embossed/Debossed Headrests w/'MSO' Logo +$1,830
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Trim w/LT Branding +$4,370
MSO Bespoke - Painted Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills +$2,560
MSO Bespoke - Printed Bespoke Branding to MSO Carbon Fiber Full Length Door Sills +$2,240
MSO Bespoke - Tinted Finish To All Interior Carbon Fiber Options Selected +$8,490
MSO Bespoke - Gloss Finish To All Interior Carbon Fiber Options Selected +$7,500
MSO Bespoke - Embroidered Headrests w/'765LT' And 'MSO' Logos +$1,690
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Ignition Key +$1,180
MSO Defined - Ignition Key +$480
Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racing Seats +$7,580
Electric & Heated Memory Seatsyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Stripeyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Alcantara Steering Wheel +$4,310
Hinged Door Stowage Pocket +$850
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Cameras +$1,700
Center Console w/Lockable Bin +$1,520
MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Premium Leather +$19,200
Homelink System +$390
MSO Bespoke - Anodized Accelerator Pedal (Alternative Colors) +$1,610
MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Nappa Leather +$12,800
Black Leather Steering Wheel +$660
Carbon Fiber Satin Finish Sill Trim +$3,370
Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Components +$2,860
Ashtray +$80
MSO Bespoke - Engraved Logos on Accelerator Pedal +$1,610
MSO Bespoke Interior Trim - Alcantara +$10,500
Air Conditioningyes
By McLaren - Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitchingyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Air Vents +$4,240
By McLaren - Alcantara Interior w/Contrast Stitchingyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Satin Finish Steering Wheel +$4,310
Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio Systemyes
McLaren 4 Speaker Audio Systemyes
Electric Steering Columnyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Upper Trim +$6,790
MSO Bespoke - Bespoke Contrast Stitch Applied To All Decorative Stitch Lines +$5,200
MSO Defined - Seat Belts +$360
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
alcantarayes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Body Color Front Fenders w/Gloss Carbon Fiber Louversyes
Gloss Black Wheel Finishyes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoiler +$9,350
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
MSO Bespoke - 24 Carat Gold Engine Bay Heatshieldyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridge +$8,240
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms +$2,620
LT 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels +$4,250
Elite Paintyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Body Panels +$36,340
Carbon Fiber Front Splitter +$9,410
MSO Bespoke - Pinstriped Wheel Edge +$3,040
MSO Defined Paintyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hood +$6,910
MSO Bespoke Exterior Paint +$12,750
Exterior Paint w/Satin Finish +$26,720
MSO Bespoke - Color Matched Brake Calipers +$10,240
MSO Bespoke - Caliper Colors +$5,760
MSO Bespoke - Tinted Finish To All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options Selected +$8,040
MSO Bespoke - Satin Finish To All Exterior Carbon Fiber Options Selected +$9,220
Lithium-Ion Vehicle Battery Charger +$260
MSO Bespoke - Personalized Dedication Plate +$2,560
MSO Bespoke - Single Color Painted/Tinted Ignition Keys +$840
Branded Car Cover +$730
MSO Defined - Lightweight Front Badge +$1,520
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Body Color Hood +$6,910
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Outer +$2,860
Glazed Electrochromic Retractable Hard Top Roof +$9,090
Carbon Fiber Front License Plate Bracket +$2,120
MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Tinted Satin Finish +$230,360
MSO Bespoke - Contrast Painted Wheel Barrel +$6,080
Colored Brake Calipers w/Printed McLaren Logoyes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
MSO Clubsport Pack +$26,820
Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakes +$2,860
MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Satin Finish +$179,170
MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Tinted Gloss Finish +$204,760
MSO Bespoke - Carbon Fiber Body In 3K 2X2 Twill Gloss Finish +$153,570
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Tonneau Cover +$9,090
Carbon Fiber Side Skirts +$9,670
Carbon Fiber Diffuser +$9,410
Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumper +$7,250
Dimensions
Curb weight3,060 lbs.
Height47.0 in.
Length181.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Ice Silver
  • Ventura Orange
  • Storm Grey
  • Aurora Blue
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Abyss Black
  • Amethyst Black
  • Saros
  • Borealis
  • Vega Blue
  • Smoked White
  • Chicane Effect
  • Myan Orange
  • Cosmos
  • Nardo Orange
  • Vermillion Red
  • McLaren Orange
  • Silica White
  • Amaranth Red
  • Lime Green
  • Belize Blue
  • Supernova Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Volcano Blue
  • Helios Orange
  • Lantana Purple
  • Serpentine
  • Flux Green
  • Plateaux
  • Ambit Blue
  • Ember Orange
  • Papaya Spark
  • Tokyo Cyan
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Ludus Blue
  • Burton Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Paris Blue
  • Sarthe Grey
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black/Burnt Orange, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/Midnight Blue, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/Dove Grey, sueded microfiber
  • LT Carbon Black, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black w/Carmine Stitching, premium leather
  • Carbon Black w/Situs Grey Stitching, premium leather
  • Carbon Black w/McLaren Orange Stitching, premium leather
  • Carbon Black w/Kingfisher Blue Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
