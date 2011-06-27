Skip to main content
2021 McLaren 720S Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 720S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower710 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
alcantarayes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach8.3 degrees
Angle of departure13.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,139 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height47.1 in.
Length178.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos
  • Papaya Spark
  • Vermillion Red
  • McLaren Orange
  • Belize Blue
  • Aurora Blue
  • Helios Orange
  • Plateaux
  • Serpentine
  • Burton Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Storm Grey
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Ludus Blue
  • Lantana Purple
  • Ice Silver
  • Borealis
  • Ventura Orange
  • Abyss Black
  • Amethyst Black
  • Amaranth Red
  • Saros
  • Flux Green
  • Paris Blue
  • Ember Orange
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Onyx Black
  • Glacier White
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Silica White
  • Vega Blue
  • Tokyo Cyan
  • Supernova Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black/Scoria Grey, premium leather
  • Black, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
