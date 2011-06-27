  1. Home
2020 McLaren 720S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 720S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
MSO Track Packyes
MSO Black Packyes
By McLaren - Luxuryyes
Stealth Packyes
MSO Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 4yes
By McLaren - Performanceyes
MSO Carbon Interior Components - Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheelyes
Electric Steering Columnyes
Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Camerasyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) Appyes
Carbon Fiber Primary Interior Componentsyes
Color-Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Ashtrayyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Electric & Heated Memory Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backyes
MSO Defined - Ignition Keyyes
Luggage Retention Strapyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyes
Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Componentsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Coversyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddlesyes
Homelink Systemyes
MSO Defined - Contrast Stitchyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
alcantarayes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
MSO Defined Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Hood Air Intakesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakesyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumperyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Ventsyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Gorilla Glass Exterior Door Upperyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridgeyes
Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deck & Engine Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirrorsyes
Car Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Elite Paintyes
Special Color Brake Calipers w/Machined Logoyes
Platinum Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Armsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoileryes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Upperyes
Special Paintyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hoodyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure13.3 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3139 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Angle of approach8.3 degrees
Height47.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Flux Silver
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Lantana Purple
  • Abyss Black
  • Blade Silver
  • Storm Grey
  • Silica White
  • Memphis Red
  • Blue
  • Silver
  • McLaren Orange
  • Aurora Blue
  • Belize Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Azores
  • Supernova Silver
  • Aztec Gold
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Saros
  • Papaya Spark
  • Glacier White
  • Bourbon
  • Cosmos
  • Solis
  • Onyx Black
  • Argon
  • White
  • Quartz
  • Ludus Blue
  • Borealis
  • Paris Blue
  • Helios Orange
Interior Colors
  • Almond White, premium leather
  • Black/Xenon Yellow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Cassis, premium leather
  • Scoria Grey/McLaren Orange, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Carmine, premium leather/alcantara
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Black, alcantara
  • Black/Scoria Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Y tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.

