Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
MSO Track Packyes
MSO Black Packyes
Stealth Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheelyes
Electric Steering Columnyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Camerasyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) Appyes
Color-Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Ashtrayyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Visible Carbon Fiber Monocage IIyes
MSO Defined - Black or McLaren Orange Ignition Keyyes
Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Electric & Heated Memory Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyes
Luggage Retention Strapyes
Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Componentsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Coversyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddlesyes
Homelink Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
MSO Defined Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumperyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Ventsyes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Gorilla Glass Exterior Door Upperyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridgeyes
Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deck & Engine Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Car Coveryes
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Elite Paintyes
Platinum Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Armsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoileryes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Upperyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hoodyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure13.3 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3139 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Angle of approach8.3 degrees
Height47.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solis
  • Cosmos
  • Aztec Gold
  • Supernova Silver
  • Azores
  • Belize Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Papaya Spark
  • Saros
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Blade Silver
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Bourbon
  • Quartz
  • White
  • Argon
  • Onyx Black
  • Memphis Red
  • Silica White
  • Storm Grey
  • Helios Orange
  • Paris Blue
  • Lantana Purple
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Borealis
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Amethyst Black
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Aurora Blue
  • McLaren Orange
  • Silver
  • Blue
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Xenon Yellow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Carmine, premium leather/alcantara
  • Scoria Grey/McLaren Orange, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Y tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.

