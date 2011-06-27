  1. Home
2019 McLaren 720S Features & Specs

More about the 2019 720S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm710 hp @ 7500 rpm710 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
MSO Track Packyesyesyes
MSO Black Packyesyesyes
Stealth Packyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3yesyesno
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2yesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 1yesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Electric Steering Columnyesyesyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Camerasyesyesyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) Appyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Primary Interior Componentsyesyesno
Color-Coordinated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Ashtrayyesyesyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyesyesyes
Visible Carbon Fiber Monocage IIyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Black or McLaren Orange Ignition Keyyesyesyes
Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyesyesyes
Electric & Heated Memory Seatsyesnoyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backyesyesyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Componentsyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Coversyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddlesyesyesyes
Homelink Systemyesyesyes
Luggage Retention Strapnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
alcantarayesnono
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
premium leather/alcantaranonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
MSO Defined Paintyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakesyesyesno
Carbon Fiber Roofyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumperyesyesyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyesyesyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Ventsyesyesyes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyesyesyes
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryesyesyes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryesyesyes
Gorilla Glass Exterior Door Upperyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridgeyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakesyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deck & Engine Coveryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirrorsyesyesno
Stealth Wheel Finishyesyesyes
Car Coveryesyesyes
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyesyesyes
Elite Paintyesyesyes
Platinum Wheel Finishyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Armsyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Hood Ventsyesyesno
Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Upperyesyesyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hoodyesyesyes
Special Paintyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure13.3 degrees13.3 degrees13.3 degrees
Length178.9 in.178.9 in.178.9 in.
Curb weight3139 lbs.3139 lbs.3139 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.4.2 in.4.2 in.
Angle of approach8.3 degrees8.3 degrees8.3 degrees
Height47.1 in.47.1 in.47.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Exterior Colors
  • Solis
  • Cosmos
  • Aztec Gold
  • Supernova Silver
  • Azores
  • Belize Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Papaya Spark
  • Saros
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Blade Silver
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Bourbon
  • Quartz
  • White
  • Argon
  • Onyx Black
  • Memphis Red
  • Silica White
  • Storm Grey
  • Helios Orange
  • Paris Blue
  • Lantana Purple
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Borealis
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Amethyst Black
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Aurora Blue
  • McLaren Orange
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Solis
  • Cosmos
  • Aztec Gold
  • Supernova Silver
  • Azores
  • Belize Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Papaya Spark
  • Saros
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Blade Silver
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Bourbon
  • Quartz
  • White
  • Argon
  • Onyx Black
  • Memphis Red
  • Silica White
  • Storm Grey
  • Helios Orange
  • Paris Blue
  • Lantana Purple
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Borealis
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Amethyst Black
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Aurora Blue
  • McLaren Orange
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Solis
  • Cosmos
  • Aztec Gold
  • Supernova Silver
  • Azores
  • Belize Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Papaya Spark
  • Saros
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Blade Silver
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Bourbon
  • Quartz
  • White
  • Argon
  • Onyx Black
  • Memphis Red
  • Silica White
  • Storm Grey
  • Helios Orange
  • Paris Blue
  • Lantana Purple
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Borealis
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Amethyst Black
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Aurora Blue
  • McLaren Orange
  • Silver
  • Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black/Scoria Grey, premium leather
  • Black, alcantara
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Black/Cassis, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Almond White, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Xenon Yellow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Carmine, premium leather/alcantara
  • Scoria Grey/McLaren Orange, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
305/30R Y tiresyesyesyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$293,000
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Starting MSRP
$305,130
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
