2019 McLaren 720S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Torque
|568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|32
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|MSO Track Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Black Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stealth Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 1
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Carbon Fiber Sill Panel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Electric Steering Column
|yes
|yes
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Cameras
|yes
|yes
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) App
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Primary Interior Components
|yes
|yes
|no
|Color-Coordinated Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Visible Carbon Fiber Monocage II
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Black or McLaren Orange Ignition Key
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Electric & Heated Memory Seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Seat Back
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Audio System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Components
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddles
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Homelink System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Luggage Retention Strap
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|alcantara
|yes
|no
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|premium leather/alcantara
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|MSO Defined Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carbon Fiber Roof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumper
|yes
|yes
|yes
|5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Vents
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Diffuser
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Gorilla Glass Exterior Door Upper
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridge
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deck & Engine Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Elite Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Platinum Wheel Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Hood Vents
|yes
|yes
|no
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Upper
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hood
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Special Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.7 cu.ft.
|12.7 cu.ft.
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|13.3 degrees
|13.3 degrees
|13.3 degrees
|Length
|178.9 in.
|178.9 in.
|178.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3139 lbs.
|3139 lbs.
|3139 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|12.7 cu.ft.
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.2 in.
|4.2 in.
|4.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|8.3 degrees
|8.3 degrees
|8.3 degrees
|Height
|47.1 in.
|47.1 in.
|47.1 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|305/30R Y tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$293,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
