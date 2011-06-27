Used 2018 McLaren 720S Performance Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$296,175
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/418.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7,500 rpm
|Torque
|568 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2
|+$10,790
|Stealth Pack
|+$1,410
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) App
|+$2,620
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Cameras
|+$4,220
|Homelink System
|+$360
|Bowers & Wilkins Audio System
|+$4,290
|Ashtray
|+$60
|Luggage Retention Strap
|+$620
|Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|+$6,210
|Color-Coordinated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Electric Steering Column
|+$1,680
|Fitted Luggage Set
|+$980
|Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|+$6,210
|Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
|+$620
|Electric & Heated Memory Seats
|+$3,310
|Carbon Fiber Seat Back
|+$3,860
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Covers
|+$4,370
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/Extended Shift Paddles
|+$6,430
|Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Components
|+$2,690
|Visible Carbon Fiber Monocage II
|+$4,840
|Carbon Fiber Sill Panel
|+$3,180
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Car Cover
|+$570
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridge
|+$6,910
|MSO Defined Paint
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Diffuser
|+$7,270
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms
|+$4,240
|Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumper
|+$5,430
|Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|+$1,880
|10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels
|+$5,330
|5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|+$3,740
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Vents
|+$4,240
|MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deck & Engine Cover
|+$3,640
|Special Paint
|yes
|Elite Paint
|yes
|Gorilla Glass Exterior Door Upper
|+$2,690
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Upper
|+$3,760
|Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|+$7,270
|Titanium Liquid Metal Wheel Finish
|+$1,880
|Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakes
|+$2,690
|Platinum Wheel Finish
|+$1,380
|Carbon Fiber Roof
|+$2,690
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|+$1,380
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|+$1,340
|Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tires
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|8.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|13.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,139 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.2 in.
|Height
|47.1 in.
|Length
|178.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.1 in.
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
