Used 2018 McLaren 720S Luxury Specs & Features

Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$296,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/418.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower710 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 1 +$6,860
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3 +$4,580
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2 +$10,790
Stealth Pack +$1,410
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) App +$2,620
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Cameras +$4,220
Homelink System +$360
Bowers & Wilkins Audio System +$4,290
Ashtray +$60
Luggage Retention Strap +$620
Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seats +$6,210
Color-Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Electric Steering Column +$1,680
Fitted Luggage Set +$980
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seats +$6,210
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel +$620
Carbon Fiber Seat Back +$3,860
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Covers +$4,370
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/Extended Shift Paddles +$6,430
Carbon Fiber Primary Interior Components +$2,690
Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Components +$2,690
Visible Carbon Fiber Monocage II +$4,840
Carbon Fiber Sill Panel +$3,180
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Car Cover +$570
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridge +$6,910
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hood +$6,910
MSO Defined Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakes +$2,690
Carbon Fiber Diffuser +$7,270
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms +$4,240
Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumper +$5,430
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finish +$1,880
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels +$5,330
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels +$3,740
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Vents +$4,240
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deck & Engine Cover +$3,640
Special Paintyes
Elite Paintyes
Gorilla Glass Exterior Door Upper +$2,690
Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Upper +$3,760
Carbon Fiber Hood Vents +$2,690
Carbon Fiber Front Splitter +$7,270
Carbon Fiber Door Mirrors +$2,690
Titanium Liquid Metal Wheel Finish +$1,880
Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakes +$2,690
Platinum Wheel Finish +$1,380
Carbon Fiber Roof +$2,690
Stealth Wheel Finish +$1,380
Special Color Brake Calipers +$1,340
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach8.3 degrees
Angle of departure13.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,139 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height47.1 in.
Length178.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Grey
  • McLaren Orange
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Mantis Green
  • Blade Silver
  • Pacific
  • Curacao Blue
  • Silica White
  • Onyx Black
  • White
  • Norello Red
  • Fistral Blue
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Fire Black
  • Bourbon
  • Vermillion Red
  • Volcano Orange
  • Sicilian Yellow
  • Vega Blue
  • Ice Silver
  • Ventura Orange
  • Abyss Black
  • Burton Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Lantana Purple
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Muriwai White
  • Lunar White
  • Polaris Blue
  • Paris Blue
  • Papaya Spark
  • Zenith Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Cassis, premium leather
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Almond White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
