2022 McLaren 720S Spider Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 720S Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower710 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
alcantarayes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach8.3 degrees
Angle of departure13.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,247 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height47.0 in.
Length178.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.0 in.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Wheel base105.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Ice Silver
  • Serpentine
  • Vega Blue
  • Supernova Silver
  • Plateaux
  • Abyss Black
  • Helios Orange
  • Borealis
  • Cosmos
  • Paris Blue
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Ventura Orange
  • Flux Green
  • Ember Orange
  • Onyx Black
  • Burton Blue
  • Silica White
  • Tokyo Cyan
  • Vermillion Red
  • Glacier White
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Ludus Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • McLaren Orange
  • Aurora Blue
  • Belize Blue
  • Saros
  • Storm Grey
  • Papaya Spark
  • Amethyst Black
  • Lantana Purple
  • Amaranth Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, alcantara
  • Black/Scoria Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
