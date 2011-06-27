  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren 720S Spider
  4. 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
  5. Features & Specs

2020 McLaren 720S Spider Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 720S Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$315,000
See 720S Spider Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Torque568 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower710 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$315,000
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$315,000
MSO Black Packyes
MSO Track Packyes
By McLaren - Luxuryyes
Stealth Packyes
MSO Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 4yes
By McLaren - Performanceyes
MSO Carbon Interior Components - Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 3yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade - Pack 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$315,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$315,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$315,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheelyes
Electric Steering Columnyes
Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/App & Three Camerasyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) Appyes
Carbon Fiber Primary Interior Componentsyes
Color-Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Ashtrayyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Upper Trimyes
Electric & Heated Memory Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backyes
MSO Defined - Ignition Keyyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Secondary Interior Componentsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Coversyes
Homelink Systemyes
MSO Defined - Contrast Stitchyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Extended Shift Paddlesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$315,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,000
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
alcantarayes
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,000
MSO Defined Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Hood Air Intakesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Fender Air Intakesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Lower Bumperyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Tonneau Coveryes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Fascia Ventsyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
Satin Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Deckyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Rear Aero Bridgeyes
Carbon Fiber Front Air Intakesyes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirrorsyes
Car Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Elite Paintyes
Special Color Brake Calipers w/Machined Logoyes
Platinum Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Mirror Armsyes
Glazed Electrochromic Retractable Hard Top Roofyes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Active Rear Spoileryes
MSO Defined - Carbon Fiber Hoodyes
Special Paintyes
Carbon Fiber B-Pillar Outeryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Angle of departure13.3 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3247 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Angle of approach8.3 degrees
Height47.0 in.
Wheel base105.0 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Exterior Colors
  • Silica White
  • Storm Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Memphis Red
  • Lantana Purple
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Flux Silver
  • Amethyst Black
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Paris Blue
  • Borealis
  • Onyx Black
  • Helios Orange
  • White
  • Argon
  • Bourbon
  • Quartz
  • Cosmos
  • Pearl White
  • Solis
  • Saros
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Glacier White
  • Papaya Spark
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Aurora Blue
  • McLaren Orange
  • Blade Silver
  • Azores
  • Belize Blue
  • Aztec Gold
  • Supernova Silver
  • Ludus Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, alcantara
  • Vintage Tan, premium leather
  • Black/Carmine, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black/Scoria Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Xenon Yellow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Almond White, premium leather
  • Black/Cassis, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Scoria Grey/McLaren Orange, premium leather/alcantara
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$315,000
305/30R Y tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$315,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 720S Spider Inventory

Related 2020 McLaren 720S Spider Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars