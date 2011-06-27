Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2016 675LT Spider
Overview
Starting MSRP
$372,600
See 675LT Spider Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Base engine size3.8 l
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$372,600
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Club Sport Professional Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$372,600
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Full Leather Interioryes
Leather Seats w/675LT Brandingyes
Leather Racing Seats w/675LT Brandingyes
Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Racing Seats w/Manual Passenger Seat Adjustmentsyes
Orange Seat Beltsyes
Meridian 10-Speaker Sound System Upgradeyes
Extended Leather Upper Zoneyes
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column w/Easy Entryyes
Ashtrayyes
Track Telemetry w/Lap Time Function & Three Camerasyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Extended Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$372,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$372,600
leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Carbon Fiber Rear Bumperyes
Super-Lightweight 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Silver Finishyes
Super-Lightweight 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Machined Finishyes
Stealth Badgesyes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casingsyes
Carbon Fiber Front Bumper End Platesyes
675LT Branded Car Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
Super-Lightweight 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Stealth Finishyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Ultra-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Stealth Finishyes
Carbon Fiber Lower Side Intakesyes
Super-Lightweight 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut Finishyes
MSO Heritage/MSO Defined Paintyes
Front & Rear Parking Sensors and Rear View Camerayes
Super-Lightweight 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Titanium Liquid Metal Finishyes
Pirelli P ZERO Corsa Tiresyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Length179.0 in.
Curb weight2927 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$372,600
Exterior Colors
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Supernova Silver
  • Fire Black
  • Pearl White
  • Ice Silver
  • Volcano Orange
  • Solis
  • Tarocco Orange
  • Volcano Red
  • Chicane
  • Aurora Blue
  • Sapphire Black
  • McLaren Orange
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Grey
  • Mantis Green
  • Titanium Silver
  • Delta Red
  • Napier Green
  • Silica White
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Almond White, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • McLaren Orange, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Harissa Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Stone Grey, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$372,600
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
See 675LT Spider Inventory

