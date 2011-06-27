Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Club Sport Professional Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Meridian premium brand stereo system
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|240 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Leather Seats w/675LT Branding
|yes
|Leather Racing Seats w/675LT Branding
|yes
|Dual Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Racing Seats w/Manual Passenger Seat Adjustments
|yes
|Orange Seat Belts
|yes
|Meridian 10-Speaker Sound System Upgrade
|yes
|Extended Leather Upper Zone
|yes
|Electrically Adjustable Steering Column w/Easy Entry
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Track Telemetry w/Lap Time Function & Three Cameras
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Extended Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper
|yes
|Super-Lightweight 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Silver Finish
|yes
|Super-Lightweight 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Machined Finish
|yes
|Stealth Badges
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casings
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Bumper End Plates
|yes
|675LT Branded Car Cover
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Intakes
|yes
|Super-Lightweight 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Stealth Finish
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|Ultra-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Stealth Finish
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Lower Side Intakes
|yes
|Super-Lightweight 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut Finish
|yes
|MSO Heritage/MSO Defined Paint
|yes
|Front & Rear Parking Sensors and Rear View Camera
|yes
|Super-Lightweight 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Titanium Liquid Metal Finish
|yes
|Pirelli P ZERO Corsa Tires
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Length
|179.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2927 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$372,600
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
