  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 McLaren 650S Coupe Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$265,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque500 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower641 hp @ 7250 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
LED headlampyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Silver Finisher Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Contrast Stitching On Dashboard and Steering Wheelyes
Custom Zoned Interioryes
Electric Steering Columnyes
Electric and Heated Memory Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Extended Leather Upper Zone - Semi Anilineyes
Leather Sport Interioryes
Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Meridian Surround Sound Upgradeyes
Branded Carbon Fiber Sill Panels with Model Logoyes
Full Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Sill Panelsyes
Extended Leather Upper Zone - Black Nappayes
Semi Aniline Sport Interioryes
Ashtrayyes
Alcantara and Leather Interioryes
Contrast Color Piping For Alcantara Interioryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Branded Carbon Fiber Sill Panels with Brand Logoyes
Color Coordinated Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Extended Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Carbon Fiber Seatbacksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Carbon Fiber Mirror Casingsyes
Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Sport Exhaustyes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
Car Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Elite Paintyes
Lightweight Forged Wheels IIyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgradeyes
Carbon Fiber Airbrake Panelyes
Pirelli P Zero Tiresyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Iron Brakesyes
Carbon Fiber Door Bladesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Centeryes
Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Height47.2 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight3236 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Aurora Blue
  • Mantis Green
  • Storm Grey
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Tarocco Orange
  • Supernova Silver
  • McLaren Orange
  • Titanium Silver
  • Volcano Red
  • Blue
  • White
  • Fire Black
  • Pearl White
  • Carbon Black
  • Ice Silver
  • Sapphire Black
  • Volcano Orange
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Tan/Stone Grey, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Harissa Red, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Silver, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Harissa Red/Stone Grey, leather
  • Harissa Red/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Harissa Red/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/Orange, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, alcantara
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black/Blue, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Midnight Blue, premium leather
  • Arabica Brown, premium leather
  • Carbon Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/Harissa Red, leather
  • Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black, premium leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Harissa Red/Carbon Black, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Carbon Black/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/Red, leather/cloth
  • Saddle Tan/Almond White, leather
  • Natural Tan/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Cadmium Yellow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
