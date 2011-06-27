Used 2015 McLaren 650S Coupe Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304/418 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|500 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|641 hp @ 7250 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Packages
|Silver Finisher Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Contrast Stitching On Dashboard and Steering Wheel
|yes
|Custom Zoned Interior
|yes
|Electric Steering Column
|yes
|Electric and Heated Memory Seats
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Extended Leather Upper Zone - Semi Aniline
|yes
|Leather Sport Interior
|yes
|Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound Upgrade
|yes
|Branded Carbon Fiber Sill Panels with Model Logo
|yes
|Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sill Panels
|yes
|Extended Leather Upper Zone - Black Nappa
|yes
|Semi Aniline Sport Interior
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Alcantara and Leather Interior
|yes
|Contrast Color Piping For Alcantara Interior
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Branded Carbon Fiber Sill Panels with Brand Logo
|yes
|Color Coordinated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|Extended Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Seatbacks
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Carbon Fiber Diffuser
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Mirror Casings
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|yes
|Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Sport Exhaust
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Intakes
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|yes
|Elite Paint
|yes
|Lightweight Forged Wheels II
|yes
|Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Airbrake Panel
|yes
|Pirelli P Zero Tires
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|Iron Brakes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Blades
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Center
|yes
|Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Special Paint
|yes
|Measurements
|Height
|47.2 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Length
|177.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3236 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 11 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|independent suspension independent suspension
|yes
