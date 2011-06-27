Used 2015 McLaren 650S Coupe Consumer Reviews
the 570s
People in our nature like to be fast and agile and to show up in style, and with the right sports car you can get all of that. With the Mclaren 570s you get all of that, plus some. Here are 5 reasons why. Price: With are starting price of $180.00 us dollars the Mclaren 570s is an “inexpensive” sports car for its league with all of its technology, capability and style. With the price being “inexpensive” it opens its doors to a wide market of people who are wanting a high end sports car. Luxury: In the Mclaren 570s luxury is an understatement, with its completely customizable interior, choosing from leather, alcantara and carbon fiber interior components, you’re cocooned in luxury style and a super sporty feel. Safety: Safety in the Mclaren 570s is rated one of the highest in its class and that thanks to its carbon fiber tub that is the main frame and holds up amazing under crash tests and stress tests, and with the aluminum body panels it collapses under extreme pressure to keep the occupants safe. Engine: The engine in the Mclaren 570s is the award winning twin turbo 3.8L v8 pushing out 562 horsepower and 443 Lb-ft, and weighing just 3,186 lbs it gets from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds and will reach a top speed of 204 mph, there is no needing for more power. Features: The features in the mclaren 570s include the 12 speaker surround system, i connect and the mclaren track tracking systems allow you to have full connection to your car and the track while listening to crystal clear surround sound. With all the features included the Mclaren 570s is set apart from all the competition. With the low price, incredible luxury interior, top of the line safety and features and with an engine able to run a tractor the Mclaren 570s is the best high end sports car for your money.
