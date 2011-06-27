  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$240,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower592 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$240,000
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Luxury Packyes
Gloss Visual Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 1yes
Gloss Visual Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 2yes
MSO Clubsport Packyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
MSO Clubsport Pro Packyes
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade 3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$240,000
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$240,000
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$240,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Carbon Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
McLaren Branded Floor Mat Setyes
Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seatsyes
Non-Contrast Facia Inner Stitchyes
Leather & Alcantara LT Interioryes
MSO Defined 6-Point Harnessyes
Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
By McLaren Alcantara LT Interioryes
Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Bowers & Wilkins 12-Speaker Audio Systemyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel w/McLaren Orange Alcantara 12 O'Clock Markyes
Contrast Stitchyes
Power Adjustable Steering Column w/Comfort Entry/Exityes
Carbon Fiber Interior Componentsyes
Alcantara Headliningyes
MSO Defined Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Finishers w/LT Brandingyes
Lightweight Carbon Fiber Plenum Coveryes
Ashtrayyes
Non-Contrast Stitchyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) W/Lap Time Function & Three Camerasyes
Carbon Black Leather Steering Wheel w/McLaren Orange Alcantara 12 O'Clock Markyes
By McLaren Leather LT Interioryes
McLaren 4-Speaker Audio & Navigation Systemyes
Covered Storage Binsyes
Air-Conditioningyes
MSO Defined Color Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Leather Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
MSO Defined Harness Baryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$240,000
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Satin Raw Metal Wheel Finishyes
5-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Lithium Ion Battery Chargeryes
MSO Defined Ignition Keyyes
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Roof & Cantrailsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Car Coveryes
MSO Defined Gloss Carbon Fiber Front Fender Louvresyes
Model Designation Deleteyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
Dark Palladium Roof & Cantrailsyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Pirelli P Zero Tiresyes
Gloss Black Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Insertsyes
Titanium Wheel Boltsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Length181.3 in.
Curb weight2994 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.6 in.
Height47.0 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$240,000
Exterior Colors
  • Paris Blue
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Abyss Black
  • Burton Blue
  • Papaya Spark
  • Cosmos
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Lantana Purple
  • Curacao Blue
  • White
  • Silica White
  • Saros
  • Chicane Effect
  • Vega Blue
  • Myan Orange
  • Vermillion Red
  • Sicilian Yellow
  • Luminaire Green
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Borealis
  • Onyx Black
  • McLaren Orange
  • Silver
  • Helios Orange
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Scoria Grey, leather
  • Jet Black/Carmine Red, leather
  • Jet Black/Midnight Blue, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/Burnt Orange, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/Midnight Blue, sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black/Graphite, sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black/Carbon Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black, sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$240,000
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes

