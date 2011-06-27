2019 McLaren 600LT Coupe
What’s new
- A new, more extreme performance-oriented version of the 570S
- Lighter and more powerful than the 570S
- Part of the first 600LT generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Awesome fire-breathing, top-mounted exhaust pipes
- Prodigious power
- Singular focus on track-driving performance limits daily civility
Which 600LT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 McLaren 600LT is another model in the company's Longtail lineage. An updated version of the McLaren 570S, the 600LT has longer bodywork, more power and less weight, with quicker lap times on a racetrack the primary goal.
Power is up 30 horsepower compared to the 570S, for a total of 592 hp from the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8. Weight is down 211 pounds compared to the 570S, though that figure varies depending on options. Part of McLaren's weight-saving process included cutting the exhaust system way down and routing the tailpipes out through the top of the rear deck, right behind the driver. That not only saved on metal but is objectively awesome.
Inside the 2019 McLaren 600LT, you'll find a track-oriented cabin complete with swaths of faux suede and the same lightweight carbon-fiber seats as in the McLaren P1 hypercar. You can also opt for the ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber seats from the McLaren Senna to drop even more weight.
As you'd expect, a car like the 600LT has some drawbacks. The ride is firm, the vehicle is low and hard to get out of, and the cabin, while upscale, is missing pretty much any modern technology you would expect in a vehicle one-tenth of the price. Are those deal-breakers? Not really. With the McLaren 600LT, you get exactly what you pay for: a high-class, high-speed supercar without compromises for comfort.
2019 McLaren 600LT models
The 2019 McLaren 600LT comes in a single relatively bare-bones trim. That's by design, as features like air conditioning and an audio system add weight, running counter to the 600LT's entire lightweight, track-focused ethos.
600LT
Standard features include:
- 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels
- LED headlights and taillights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Front and rear parking sensors
No-Cost Options
The 600LT lacks a lot of modern amenities to shave weight, but McLaren allows you to add the following for no additional cost:
- Air conditioning
- Four-speaker audio system with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity
- Covered storage bins
Other Notable Options
Luxury Pack
- Power-adjustable heated seats
- Power-adjustable steering column
- 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Soft-close doors
- McLaren-branded floor mats
MSO Clubsport/Clubsport Pro Pack
- Carbon-fiber bodywork including the roof, flying buttresses and front fender louvers
- Carbon-fiber seats
- Harness bar with six-point racing harness (Pro Pack)
- McLaren Track Telemetry app with three car-mounted cameras (Pro Pack)
Individual options include:
- Lightweight forged-alloy wheels
- Vehicle lift to help clear dips and speed bumps
- Lithium-ion battery charger
- Fire extinguisher
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 McLaren 600LT.
Trending topics in reviews
2019 McLaren 600LT video2019 McLaren 600LT Goodwood First Drive
2019 McLaren 600LT Goodwood First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Welcome to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in sunny England. Every year, 200,000 people visit the home of the Duke of Richmond for a slice of automotive nirvana. It's Britain's answer to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. But here, the cars get driven. Making its debut at Goodwood this weekend is the McLaren 600 LT. And it'll be exclusively driven up the famous hill climb by me. I've been charged with demonstrating these $240,000 car to the tens of thousands of people here at Goodwood and the millions more watching on television. It'll be the fastest first drive Edmond's has ever done. So, no pressure. The 600 is based on the 570S, but McLaren states that up to 25% of the parts are new. LT stands for long tail. This car has grown by all of 2.9 inches, which is about that. There there's a new fixed carbon fiber rear wing for aerodynamic downforce, upgraded suspension pinched from the 720S, carbon ceramic brakes and bespoke Pirelli tires. Then, of course, is the signature feature shared with the 675 LT. These exhaust now protrude from the engine bay instead of being sat underneath with the diffuser. They're hot, and yet very, very cool. Inside it's really a case of less is more. Ditching most of the carpet it has helped save 13 pounds. And these optional seats, pinched from a center hyper car, save an extra 50 pounds. In this trim that you can see here, McLaren reckons the 600 LT is 220 pounds lighter than the equivalent 570S-- about the same as a bulbous buddy. [MUSIC PLAYING] Hour to go before the run starts, so time to get the onesie on. This is the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed Drivers Club, where you tend to get changed next to somebody famous. Last time for me, it was Emerson Fittipaldi. And I tell you, never meet your hero in tired, blue underwear. It's not good. McLaren's insurers are demanding that I'm joined by one of their race drivers, Rob Garofall. But what he's supposed to do from the passenger seat is anyone's guess. Maybe he's just here to witness the crash. [ENGINES REVVING] The engine is McLaren's familiar 3.8 liter, twin turbo V8. But it's been re-tuned to deliver 592 horsepower and 457 pounds feet of torque. McLaren's claiming zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds, and a quarter mile in just 10.0. Enough to challenge Lamborghini's Huracan Performante. So it's hard to estimate just how big this event has become. It's just extraordinary, terribly British, as well. This is Lord March, or the Duke of Richmond as he is now. He's been promoted. This is his private driveway. It's 1.16 miles long. And the record was set by Nick Heidfeld in a McClaren Formula One car back in 1999. But no danger of threatening that today. [ENGINE REVVING] Man, this thing's fast. [ENGINE REVVING] [INAUDIBLE] Full bull ahead. Trying to keep it out of the hay bales. I remember which way it goes. Finish line flat. Fourth gear. Oh, boy. So that is the Goodwood hill climb. I thought I'd better shut up and concentrate. [MUSIC PLAYING] So there we go. The Goodwood hill climb, in all of 60 seconds. Last, probably. ROB GAROFALL: Short and sweet. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Short and sweet. Kept it out of the wall, bit of smoke off the line, but what a toy this is. That's probably the fastest road test I've ever done. That's a little taste of what it can do. Fabulous. A real privilege. ROB GAROFALL: Good job. Well done. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So that was a hell of an experience. And this is clearly a hell of a car. McLaren is only going to build around 600 versions of the LT coupe, and then another 600 that the Spider version will launch later in the year. So it may well appreciate in value just like the 675LT did. If any car can be a $240,000 bargain, this might just be it. We'll have to wait till we get it back to the US on road and track to give you a definitive judgment. But I can tell you this. If you're lucky enough to buy one of these cars, don't just lock it in a garage. Drive it, please. If you want to see more fun stuff like this, subscribe to our YouTube channel. And for more about the 600 LT, check out Edmonds.com.
Edmunds Editor-in-Chief and VP of Editorial, Alistair Weaver, gets an exclusive first drive of the 2019 McLaren 600LT during the famous 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$240,000
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|592 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 600LT safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking.
- Backup Camera
- Aids in backing up by automatically turning on a video feed from a camera mounted at the rear of the car when shifted into reverse.
- Stability Control
- Helps stabilize the car by automatically adjusting power to the rear wheels, managing traction and lowering the chance of spinning out.
McLaren 600LT vs. the competition
McLaren 600LT vs. Lamborghini Huracan
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is a close rival to the 600LT. Like the McLaren, the Huracan Performante takes the automaker's entry-level sports car and hones it into a track-focused machine by shaving weight, revising the suspension and aerodynamics, and cranking up the horsepower on the naturally aspirated V10.
McLaren 600LT vs. Audi R8
The R8 isn't as hardcore or track-focused as the McLaren 600LT, but that means it's much more comfortable and better suited for day-to-day driving. We love the Audi R8's V10 engine and high-class interior. It's also significantly less expensive than the 600LT.
McLaren 600LT vs. Porsche 911
The latest version of the new Porsche 911 is the Turbo S. It's much more relaxed and focused on comfort and day-to-day driving than the 600LT. But that doesn't mean it's not a machine to be reckoned with. Its turbocharged flat-six engine makes 640 horsepower, 48 more hp than the McLaren.
FAQ
Is the McLaren 600LT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 McLaren 600LT?
Is the McLaren 600LT reliable?
Is the 2019 McLaren 600LT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 McLaren 600LT?
The least-expensive 2019 McLaren 600LT is the 2019 McLaren 600LT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $240,000.
What are the different models of McLaren 600LT?
More about the 2019 McLaren 600LT
2019 McLaren 600LT Coupe Overview
The 2019 McLaren 600LT Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
Related 2019 McLaren 600LT Coupe info
