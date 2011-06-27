  1. Home
2019 McLaren 570S Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 570S
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Luxury Packyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Security Packyes
MSO Defined Black Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Interior Componentsyes
Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Camerasyes
MSO Defined Ignition Keyyes
Ashtrayyes
MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fiber Sill Covers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)yes
Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backsyes
Non-Contrast Sttichyes
Leather/Alcantara Headliningyes
MSO Defined Color Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Black Carpetyes
Leather Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Contrast Stitchyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
MSO Defined Dark Palladium Roofyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Deck and Plenumyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Carbon Fiber Side Skirtsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Stealth Exhaust Finisheryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Bumperyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Lithium Ion Battery Chargeryes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casingsyes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
MSO Defined Titanium Super Sports Exhaust w/Nano Clear Exhaust Finisheryes
Car Coveryes
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Nano Black Exhaust Finisheryes
Model Designation Deleteyes
Silver Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
Carbon Fiber Aero Bladesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height47.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Fire Black
  • Vega Blue
  • Blade Silver
  • Silver
  • Ice Silver
  • Bourbon
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ventura Orange
  • Abyss Black
  • Papaya Spark
  • Pacific
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Grey
  • Silica White
  • Sicilian Yellow
  • Burton Blue
  • Volcano Orange
  • Lantana Purple
  • McLaren Orange
  • White
  • Ludus Blue
  • Cirrus Grey
  • Mantis Green
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Curacao Blue
  • Paris Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Muriwai White
  • Helios Orange
  • Borealis
Interior Colors
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Almond White, leather
  • Jet Black/Apex Red, leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black/Stone, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Sicilian Yellow, leather
  • Carbon Black/Almond White, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, leather
Tires & Wheels
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.

