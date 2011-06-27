Used 2018 McLaren 570S Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Design Edition 1 - Vermillion Red
|yes
|Design Edition 4 - Ventura Orange
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack
|yes
|Track Pack
|yes
|Design Edition 2 - Onyx Black
|yes
|Design Edition 5 - Silica White
|yes
|Lux Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 2
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 1
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|MSO Defined Black Exterior Components
|yes
|Design Edition 3 - Storm Grey
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|240 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carbon Fiber Interior Components
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Cameras
|yes
|MSO Defined Ignition Key
|yes
|Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seats
|yes
|MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fiber Sill Covers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Black Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)
|yes
|Power Adjustable Steering Column w/Comfort Entry and Exit
|yes
|Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Seat Backs
|yes
|Non-Contrast Sttich
|yes
|MSO Defined Color Seatbelts
|yes
|Leather/Alcantara Headlining
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Audio System
|yes
|Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|Leather Sill Finishers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Carbon Black Carpet
|yes
|Contrast Stitch
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
|MSO Defined Dark Palladium Roof
|yes
|14-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Deck and Plenum
|yes
|Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Skirts
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Roof
|yes
|Stealth Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Diffuser
|yes
|Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tires
|yes
|10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Lithium Ion Battery Charger
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casings
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Inserts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Intakes
|yes
|MSO Defined Titanium Super Sports Exhaust w/Nano Clear Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|yes
|10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|MSO Nano Black Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|Model Designation Delete
|yes
|Silver Wheel Finish
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Aero Blades
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|178.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3212 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|3.7 in.
|Height
|47.3 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|285/35R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
