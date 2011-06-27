  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren 570S
  4. Used 2018 McLaren 570S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 McLaren 570S Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 570S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$192,500
See 570S Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$192,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$192,500
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Design Edition 1 - Vermillion Redyes
Design Edition 4 - Ventura Orangeyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Track Packyes
Design Edition 2 - Onyx Blackyes
Design Edition 5 - Silica Whiteyes
Lux Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 1yes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
MSO Defined Black Exterior Componentsyes
Design Edition 3 - Storm Greyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$192,500
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$192,500
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$192,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Carbon Fiber Interior Componentsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Camerasyes
MSO Defined Ignition Keyyes
Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seatsyes
MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fiber Sill Covers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Ashtrayyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)yes
Power Adjustable Steering Column w/Comfort Entry and Exityes
Large Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backsyes
Non-Contrast Sttichyes
MSO Defined Color Seatbeltsyes
Leather/Alcantara Headliningyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyes
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
Leather Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Carbon Black Carpetyes
Contrast Stitchyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$192,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$192,500
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$192,500
MSO Defined Dark Palladium Roofyes
14-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Deck and Plenumyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Side Skirtsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Stealth Exhaust Finisheryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Bumperyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Tiresyes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Lithium Ion Battery Chargeryes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casingsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
MSO Defined Titanium Super Sports Exhaust w/Nano Clear Exhaust Finisheryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Car Coveryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Nano Black Exhaust Finisheryes
Model Designation Deleteyes
Silver Wheel Finishyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
Carbon Fiber Aero Bladesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height47.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • White
  • Silica White
  • Blade Silver
  • Pacific
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Mantis Green
  • Lunar White
  • Zenith Black
  • McLaren Orange
  • Curacao Blue
  • Volcano Orange
  • Storm Grey
  • Burton Blue
  • Sicilian Yellow
  • Abyss Black
  • Vega Blue
  • Polaris Blue
  • Fistral Blue
  • Bourbon
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ice Silver
  • Papaya Spark
  • Ventura Orange
  • Amethyst Black
  • Lantana Purple
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Mauvine Blue
  • Volcano Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Blue
  • Silver
  • Fire Black
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Paris Blue
  • Muriwai White
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Natural Tan, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Arabica Brown/Almond White, leather
  • Harissa Red, leather
  • Jet Black/Almond White, leather
  • Jet Black/Areia, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange/Jet Black, leather
  • Apex Red, leather
  • Areia, leather
  • Almond White, leather
  • Almond White/Carbon Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Slate Grey/Capella Orange, leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black/Mantis Green, leather
  • Jet Black/Natural Tan, leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • McLaren Orange, leather
  • Saddle Tan, leather
  • Jet Black/Sicilian Yellow, leather
  • Jet Black/Apex Red, leather
  • Saddle Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$192,500
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$192,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$192,500
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 570S Inventory

Related Used 2018 McLaren 570S Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles