Used 2003 Mazda Truck B4000 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Truck
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,975
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,975
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,975
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,975
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3648 lbs.
Gross weight5080 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Sandstorm Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Light Tundra Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,975
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,975
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,975
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
