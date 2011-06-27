  1. Home
Used 2003 Mazda Truck B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque179 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Sandstorm Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Light Tundra Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
