Used 2003 Mazda Truck B2300 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque153 lb-ft @ 4050 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2240 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Sandstorm Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Light Tundra Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
