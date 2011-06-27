  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Truck
  4. Used 2003 Mazda Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mazda Truck B2300 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Truck
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,930
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Torque153 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,930
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,930
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3001 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach21 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2240 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Sandstorm Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Light Tundra Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,930
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,930
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mazda Truck B2300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles