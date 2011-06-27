Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,150
|$3,547
|$4,311
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,202
|$3,888
|Average
|$1,526
|$2,511
|$3,042
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,820
|$2,197
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B2300 SE Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,546
|$1,713
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,395
|$1,545
|Average
|$882
|$1,094
|$1,209
|Rough
|$642
|$793
|$873
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$3,332
|$4,063
|Clean
|$1,802
|$3,008
|$3,664
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,359
|$2,867
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,710
|$2,070
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,778
|$4,843
|$5,970
|Clean
|$2,509
|$4,372
|$5,385
|Average
|$1,972
|$3,429
|$4,214
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,486
|$3,042
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,213
|$4,730
|$5,560
|Clean
|$2,902
|$4,270
|$5,015
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,349
|$3,924
|Rough
|$1,658
|$2,427
|$2,833
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,967
|$3,639
|Clean
|$1,568
|$2,678
|$3,282
|Average
|$1,232
|$2,101
|$2,568
|Rough
|$896
|$1,523
|$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$4,263
|$5,156
|Clean
|$2,375
|$3,848
|$4,651
|Average
|$1,866
|$3,018
|$3,639
|Rough
|$1,357
|$2,188
|$2,627
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,724
|$3,231
|$3,512
|Clean
|$2,461
|$2,916
|$3,168
|Average
|$1,933
|$2,287
|$2,479
|Rough
|$1,406
|$1,658
|$1,790
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,694
|$4,360
|$5,270
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,935
|$4,753
|Average
|$1,912
|$3,086
|$3,719
|Rough
|$1,391
|$2,237
|$2,685