2003 Mazda Truck Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,150$3,547$4,311
Clean$1,942$3,202$3,888
Average$1,526$2,511$3,042
Rough$1,110$1,820$2,197
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B2300 SE Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,243$1,546$1,713
Clean$1,123$1,395$1,545
Average$882$1,094$1,209
Rough$642$793$873
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,995$3,332$4,063
Clean$1,802$3,008$3,664
Average$1,416$2,359$2,867
Rough$1,030$1,710$2,070
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B3000 SE Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,778$4,843$5,970
Clean$2,509$4,372$5,385
Average$1,972$3,429$4,214
Rough$1,434$2,486$3,042
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,213$4,730$5,560
Clean$2,902$4,270$5,015
Average$2,280$3,349$3,924
Rough$1,658$2,427$2,833
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,736$2,967$3,639
Clean$1,568$2,678$3,282
Average$1,232$2,101$2,568
Rough$896$1,523$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,629$4,263$5,156
Clean$2,375$3,848$4,651
Average$1,866$3,018$3,639
Rough$1,357$2,188$2,627
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus 4 B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,724$3,231$3,512
Clean$2,461$2,916$3,168
Average$1,933$2,287$2,479
Rough$1,406$1,658$1,790
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,694$4,360$5,270
Clean$2,434$3,935$4,753
Average$1,912$3,086$3,719
Rough$1,391$2,237$2,685
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Mazda Truck on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mazda Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,678 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda Truck is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mazda Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,678 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Mazda Truck, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mazda Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,678 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Mazda Truck. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Mazda Truck and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Mazda Truck ranges from $896 to $3,639, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Mazda Truck is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.