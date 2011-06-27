  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Truck
  4. Used 2002 Mazda Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Mazda Truck B3000 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Truck
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,575
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Torque179 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,575
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,575
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,575
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,575
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3620 lbs.
Curb weight3648 lbs.
Gross weight5080 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Exterior Colors
  • Light Cypress Metallic Clearcoat
  • Desert Sand Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Galaxy Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,575
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,575
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Truck Inventory

Related Used 2002 Mazda Truck B3000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles