Used 2002 Mazda Truck B3000 Dual Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque179 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Curb weight3480 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
