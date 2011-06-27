  1. Home
Used 2002 Mazda Truck B2300 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,840
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque153 lb-ft @ 4050 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2240 lbs.
Curb weight3001 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Metallic Clearcoat
  • Desert Sand Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Galaxy Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
