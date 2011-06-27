  1. Home
Used 2002 Mazda Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great little machine

B2300, 11/19/2008
One of the best vehicle buys I have ever made. Great mileage (28-33). No problems so far. Inside door handles have come somewhat loose and sometimes rattle. Mazda makes a great vehicle.

Nice Little Truck

Anthony, 04/02/2007
Bought it brand new and I have never had a problem. I get about 19 mpg in mixed driving. I have about 65K on original tires. One set of brakes and oil changes every 5K. Not the fastest vehicle, but it will drop a boat in the lake easily with the raised suspension.

Best truck I own

C. Clay-Van FArm, 08/05/2008
This truck is a very reliable truck it has a good suspension for hauling trailers around the farm it handles very well at highway speeds and the only thing I would do to it is to add a larger rear end in it so that the motor doesn't have to strain so much when we are pulling hay wagons out of the fields and this has a very good leaf springs in it because we have hauled a 1500 lb. Safe home from 100 miles away and it didn't break anything

B2300 AUTO

CMAN, 12/12/2003
The only item that I don't like is putting the automatic gear shift in park it feels like you have the force it in.

GoodLittle Truck

bushdow, 02/27/2005
I purchased this truck September 2002. The gas mileage could be a little better (17 mpg) The truck is high for better road view. The engine could use a little more HP for merging traffic situations.

Research Similar Vehicles