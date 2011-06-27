Used 2002 Mazda Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great little machine B2300 , 11/19/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful One of the best vehicle buys I have ever made. Great mileage (28-33). No problems so far. Inside door handles have come somewhat loose and sometimes rattle. Mazda makes a great vehicle. Report Abuse

Nice Little Truck Anthony , 04/02/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it brand new and I have never had a problem. I get about 19 mpg in mixed driving. I have about 65K on original tires. One set of brakes and oil changes every 5K. Not the fastest vehicle, but it will drop a boat in the lake easily with the raised suspension. Report Abuse

Best truck I own C. Clay-Van FArm , 08/05/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck is a very reliable truck it has a good suspension for hauling trailers around the farm it handles very well at highway speeds and the only thing I would do to it is to add a larger rear end in it so that the motor doesn't have to strain so much when we are pulling hay wagons out of the fields and this has a very good leaf springs in it because we have hauled a 1500 lb. Safe home from 100 miles away and it didn't break anything Report Abuse

B2300 AUTO CMAN , 12/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The only item that I don't like is putting the automatic gear shift in park it feels like you have the force it in. Report Abuse