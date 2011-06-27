Used 2009 Mazda Tribute s Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque223 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6550 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
190 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3555 lbs.
Gross weight4680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.2 degrees
Maximum payload1113 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Monterey Gray
  • Sport Blue
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Light Sage
  • Mystic Black
Interior Colors
  • Chocolate Brown, leather
  • Chocolate Brown, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Graystone, leather
  • Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 104T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
