Used 2008 Mazda Tribute s Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Tribute
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/363.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,315
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,315
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,315
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,315
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3503 lbs.
Gross weight4640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1137 lbs.
Angle of departure28.8 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sage
  • Blue Spark
  • Kiwi Green
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Monterey Gray
  • Tungsten Gray
Interior Colors
  • Camel Beige, leather
  • Camel Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 104T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,315
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
