  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute
  4. Used 2006 Mazda Tribute
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Tribute
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,200
See Tribute Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,200
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,200
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.9 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3319 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Blazing Copper Metallic
  • Pebble Ash Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
  • Stormfront Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Beige, leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Dark Flint Gray, leather
  • Dark Flint Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Tribute Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mazda Tribute s info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles