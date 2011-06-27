  1. Home
Used 2006 Mazda Tribute i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,935
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,935
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,935
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,935
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,935
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,935
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.8 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3271 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Blazing Copper Metallic
  • Pebble Ash Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
  • Stormfront Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Beige, leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Dark Flint Gray, leather
  • Dark Flint Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,935
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,935
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,935
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
