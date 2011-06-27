Estimated values
2005 Mazda Tribute i Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,621
|$2,634
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,407
|$2,906
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,952
|$2,354
|Rough
|$929
|$1,497
|$1,803
Estimated values
2005 Mazda Tribute i AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,735
|$3,307
|$4,157
|Clean
|$1,587
|$3,022
|$3,797
|Average
|$1,290
|$2,451
|$3,076
|Rough
|$994
|$1,880
|$2,356
Estimated values
2005 Mazda Tribute i Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$3,354
|$4,284
|Clean
|$1,494
|$3,064
|$3,913
|Average
|$1,215
|$2,485
|$3,170
|Rough
|$936
|$1,906
|$2,428
Estimated values
2005 Mazda Tribute i AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,199
|$2,647
|Clean
|$1,255
|$2,010
|$2,418
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,630
|$1,959
|Rough
|$787
|$1,250
|$1,500
Estimated values
2005 Mazda Tribute s Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,399
|$2,928
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,192
|$2,674
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,777
|$2,166
|Rough
|$814
|$1,363
|$1,659
Estimated values
2005 Mazda Tribute s AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$3,288
|$4,114
|Clean
|$1,612
|$3,004
|$3,757
|Average
|$1,311
|$2,437
|$3,044
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,869
|$2,331