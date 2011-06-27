  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Tribute
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,122
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black
  • Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Calypso Blue Metallic
  • Merlot Pearl Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Pebble Ash Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Desert Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Beige
  • Dark Flint Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
