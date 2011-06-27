Used 2002 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Metallic
  • Light Cypress Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
  • Desert Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
