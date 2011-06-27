  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute
  4. Used 2002 Mazda Tribute
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Tribute
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,635
See Tribute Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,635
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,635
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,635
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,635
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,635
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,635
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3292 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Metallic
  • Light Cypress Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
  • Desert Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,635
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,635
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,635
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Tribute Inventory

Related Used 2002 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles