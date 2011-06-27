Used 2002 Mazda Tribute DX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,155
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,155
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,155
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,155
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,155
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3091 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Calypso Blue Metallic
  • Light Cypress Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Chestnut Metallic
  • Desert Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,155
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,155
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
