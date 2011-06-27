Used 2009 Mazda RX-8 Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersRotary 0
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersRotary 0
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,560
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,560
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,560
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,560
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Front head room38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3111 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length175.6 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height52.8 in.
EPA interior volume96.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Sparkling Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,560
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R18 91W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
