  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-8
  4. Used 2008 Mazda RX-8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 RX-8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,070
See RX-8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersRotary 0
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersRotary 0
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,070
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,070
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,070
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,070
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,070
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Front head room36.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Gross weight3810 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length174.3 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height52.8 in.
EPA interior volume96.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,070
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R18 91W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,070
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,070
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See RX-8 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles