Used 2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual Features & Specs

More about the 2006 RX-8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersRotary 0
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersRotary 0
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,435
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,435
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,435
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,435
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,435
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3045 lbs.
Gross weight3810 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length174.3 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height52.8 in.
EPA interior volume96.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Blue Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Copper Red
  • Winning Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl
  • Velocity Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Chaparral, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,435
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,435
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,435
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
