Used 2006 Mazda RX-8 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Two kinds of RX8 owners Apexman , 02/02/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have an '06 RX8 with the six-speed manual. I wouldn't even consider the automatic because it's down on power (212hp for '06/197hp on '04 and '05 models- pathetic considering the manual has 238hp and redlines 1500rpm higher). Basic things to know before buying: rotaries consume more oil (check often) and gas than similar-sized piston engines. Standing-start acceleration is underwhelming but from 30mph and up, watch out! Rotaries need to be revved above 5000rpm to get the best performance. Run the car for at least 5mins to avoid flooding the engine. Handling on this car is phenomenal, a renowned Mazda trait. Car is not designed for snow/ice so don't bother driving in it. Report Abuse

Amazing car.... tjausti , 09/10/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is amazing.... It is like no other car I have owned. It is fun, sporty, sexy and fast. It may not be the fastest in a straight line but if you are concerned about that you have missed the point of this car. I live in east TN where there are twisty roads everywhere. This car is as close as you are going to get to perfect handling for the money. my only concern is gas mileage. mazda really needs to spend some time on this. I understand this engine is in a high state of tune and it is a sports car but averaging 18mpg is pretty sad when you drive mostly highway. Before buying this car please read the FAQs page on RX8club dot com. there are many things that are unique to this car. Report Abuse

Nice car, terrible dealers and service denverrx8 , 04/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned my RX-8 for just over a year. I love almost everything about the car, except for the fact that it's a Mazda. The car has spend over a month in the shop, mainly due to dealers that don't know anything about the car. The car now has a power problem where it loses power after driving, and 2 different dealers have failed at repairing it, and now they're charging me for diagnosis and rentals, even though they've duplicated the problem. Mazda is no help, the car is a lemon, and they wont stand behind it. I've even filmed the problem for them, and they still say it doesn't happen! Bottom line. Great car, terrible car company, this will absolutely be my last Mazda. Don't buy Mazda! Report Abuse

Way under-rated auto/Fun to drive car! De Groot , 12/05/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my 6th car, 5th brand new car. I had to give up a manual, knee problems, and give up a car I just loved, an Infiniti G20 1996. I wanted something that would be different so I wouldn't compare, something fun so I wouldn't miss the G20. Ha! I got it! This car is fun enjoyment. And it's a car I fit into. I never thought it would accommodate my 6'4" frame. You feel the road and it really hugs the road. At highway speeds it's as smooth a ride as the G20. The handling is sure and real responsive. My favorite stretch of Highway 1 was no disappointment with this car, handling the switchback and tight curves with a sure footing. This car seems capable to give more than it is asked to give. Report Abuse