Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 Automatic Shinka Special Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2005 RX-8
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersRotary 0
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 7200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersRotary 0
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Gross weight3854 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length174.3 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Mica
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
