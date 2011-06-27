  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda RX-8 Manual Features & Specs

More about the 2004 RX-8
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersRotary 0
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower238 hp @ 8500 rpm
CylindersRotary 0
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Length174.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winning Blue Metallic
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Lightning Yellow
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black/Chaparral
  • Black/Red
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
P225/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
