Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
smercina18, 05/23/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my 91 RX7 for about 9 months now. I have never owned such a fast and amazing vehicle. It's n/a and yet it still is beating alot of cars in the races. I have not lost a single race yet even against v8 cars. I have never been so proud of a car in my life and I have no plans to ever get rid of it. I am surprised at how well it corners and grips the road for being rwd. All I have done to it is rebuilt the tranny and put a turbo on it. But I highly recommend this car to people. I have been a mechanic for 4 years and I get asked what a quick car thats good to buy is. I always say get yourself a mazda Rx7. Thanks Mazda for making a greatly amazing machine

Research Similar Vehicles