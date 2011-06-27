Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Performance and satisfaction
smercina18, 05/23/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have had my 91 RX7 for about 9 months now. I have never owned such a fast and amazing vehicle. It's n/a and yet it still is beating alot of cars in the races. I have not lost a single race yet even against v8 cars. I have never been so proud of a car in my life and I have no plans to ever get rid of it. I am surprised at how well it corners and grips the road for being rwd. All I have done to it is rebuilt the tranny and put a turbo on it. But I highly recommend this car to people. I have been a mechanic for 4 years and I get asked what a quick car thats good to buy is. I always say get yourself a mazda Rx7. Thanks Mazda for making a greatly amazing machine
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the RX-7
Related Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner