Used 2002 Mazda Protege5 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Protege5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight2716 lbs.
Gross weight3611 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.8 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Vivid Yellow
  • Black Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Midnight Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
