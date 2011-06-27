Used 2002 Mazda Protege LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length175.3 in.
Curb weight2634 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume92.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Seabreeze Green Mica
  • Garnet Red
  • Black Mica
  • Light Sandalwood Metallic
  • Emerald Mica
  • Shimmering Sand Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P195/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
