Used 2001 Mazda Protege ES Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Protege
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,535
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,535
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,535
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,535
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,535
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Length175.3 in.
Curb weight2634 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Seabreeze Green Mica
  • Black Mica
  • Millenium Red Mica
  • Light Sandalwood Metallic
  • Sand Mica
  • Pure White
  • Emerald Mica
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P195/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,535
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,535
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
