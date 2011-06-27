Used 1999 Mazda Protege LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight2449 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Twilight Blue Mica
  • White
  • Emerald Mica
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Sandalwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
