Used 1999 Mazda Protege Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Protege
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg25/31 mpg25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.330.0/409.2 mi.330.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG252727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm107 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm107 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6000 rpm105 hp @ 5500 rpm105 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.174.0 in.174.0 in.
Curb weight2537 lbs.2449 lbs.2449 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Mica
  • Black Mica
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Twilight Blue Mica
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Twilight Blue Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black Mica
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Emerald Mica
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Black Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Twilight Blue Mica
  • White
  • Emerald Mica
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Sandalwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
