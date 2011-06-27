Estimated values
1998 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$658
|$1,376
|$1,761
|Clean
|$580
|$1,217
|$1,559
|Average
|$425
|$897
|$1,153
|Rough
|$270
|$578
|$748
Estimated values
1998 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$763
|$1,413
|$1,761
|Clean
|$673
|$1,249
|$1,559
|Average
|$493
|$921
|$1,153
|Rough
|$313
|$594
|$748
Estimated values
1998 Mazda Protege ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$708
|$1,394
|$1,761
|Clean
|$625
|$1,232
|$1,559
|Average
|$457
|$909
|$1,153
|Rough
|$290
|$585
|$748