Used 1997 Mazda Protege ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2573 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Sparkle Green Mica
  • Sunset Red Mica
  • Everglades Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vivid Blue Mica
  • Sandalwood Metallic
