Used 1995 Mazda Protege LX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Protege
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Sand Mica
  • Azure Brilliance
  • Blueberry Mica
  • Sparkle Green Mica
